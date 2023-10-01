Katrina Kaif's Green Jacket, Shirt, And Trouser With Statement Handbag Are Stylish Combination

Highlights

Katrina Kaif shares a new photo showcasing her style.

Katrina Kaif teaches how to ace with simplicity.

Katrina’s secret to elevating her glam.

Katrina Kaif, the stunning, talented fashion queen of Bollywood, has always amazed us with her fashion choices, whether ethnic or western. And if you wish to create impact with the simple look, then her new look is a perfect example for you. In the latest avatar, she can be seen wearing a green jacket, shift, and trousers with a statement handbag.

Katrina Kaif’s Stylish Look

Absolutely stunning! Katrina rocks her casual look. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress showcases her fashionista vibes in the simple glam as she wears a blue shirt underneath a classy green jacket paired with loose pleated black trousers. In this casual style, Katrina shows her class like a boss.

That’s not all! She keeps it mesmerizing with the messy tied hairstyle. The pink eyes, blushed cheeks, and pink lips add an extra dose of sophistication. And the pink statement handbag completes her overall look in comfort wear, which looks nothing less than a modern-day stylish combination.

Katrina Kaif needs no accessories to elevate her glam, just minimal makeup and edgy aura, making her look like a diva.

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s new glam in the photos? Let us know in the comments box below.