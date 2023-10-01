Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif's Green Jacket, Shirt, And Trouser With Statement Handbag Are Stylish Combination

In her latest Instagram dumps, the stunning Katrina Kaif shows her stylish look in a green jacket, shirt, and trousers with a statement handbag. Check out the photo below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 19:40:41
  • Highlights
  • Katrina Kaif shares a new photo showcasing her style.
  • Katrina Kaif teaches how to ace with simplicity.
  • Katrina’s secret to elevating her glam.

Katrina Kaif, the stunning, talented fashion queen of Bollywood, has always amazed us with her fashion choices, whether ethnic or western. And if you wish to create impact with the simple look, then her new look is a perfect example for you. In the latest avatar, she can be seen wearing a green jacket, shift, and trousers with a statement handbag.

Katrina Kaif’s Stylish Look

Absolutely stunning! Katrina rocks her casual look. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress showcases her fashionista vibes in the simple glam as she wears a blue shirt underneath a classy green jacket paired with loose pleated black trousers. In this casual style, Katrina shows her class like a boss.

That’s not all! She keeps it mesmerizing with the messy tied hairstyle. The pink eyes, blushed cheeks, and pink lips add an extra dose of sophistication. And the pink statement handbag completes her overall look in comfort wear, which looks nothing less than a modern-day stylish combination.

Katrina Kaif's Green Jacket, Shirt, And Trouser With Statement Handbag Are Stylish Combination 857306

Katrina Kaif needs no accessories to elevate her glam, just minimal makeup and edgy aura, making her look like a diva.

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s new glam in the photos? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

