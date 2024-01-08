Keerthy Suresh is vision to behold blue Banarasi saree, check out

Embracing the Monday blues has never looked this spectacular! Keerthy Suresh takes the phrase to new heights, draped in a mesmerizing blue Banarasi saree adorned with golden zari embroidery. The ensemble is a symphony of tradition and trend, creating a visual masterpiece that instantly steals the spotlight.

Golden Touch: Zari Embroidery Extravaganza

The golden zari embroidery on the radiant blue Banarasi saree adds a touch of regality to Keerthy’s Monday look. Each intricate detail tells a story of craftsmanship, transforming the saree into a canvas of art. The golden hues dance in harmony with the blue, creating a perfect blend of opulence and elegance.

Teaming the Banarasi beauty with a gorgeous blue blouse, Keerthy Suresh effortlessly elevates her Monday style game. The synergy of shades creates a seamless transition from saree to blouse, adding a modern twist to the traditional attire. Blue on blue never looked so chic!

For her makeup, Keerthy opts for kohled smudgy eyes, adding a touch of drama to her captivating gaze. The dark, alluring eyes become the focal point, drawing attention to the depth of her expression. It’s Monday, and Keerthy is ready to conquer the week with eyes that speak volumes.

Sleek eyebrows frame Keerthy Suresh’s face with sophistication, adding a polished touch to her overall look. The choice of pink glossy lips brings a subtle yet vibrant contrast, completing the makeup palette with finesse. Monday blues have never been this stylish.

For her hair, Keerthy opts for a sleek floral hairbun that adds an element of freshness to her ensemble. The bun is not just a hairstyle; it’s a statement of elegance, perfectly complementing the traditional saree and modern makeup. Mondays just got a floral makeover.

For accessories, Keerthy Suresh chooses a choker neckpiece that’s nothing short of a showstopper. The piece adds a touch of royalty to her neck, completing the regal vibes of the Banarasi saree. It’s a Monday, and Keerthy is adorning herself with elegance, one accessory at a time. A pair of ear studs becomes the epitome of simplicity, perfectly balancing the grandeur of the choker. Keerthy Suresh knows that sometimes, it’s the subtle details that make the loudest statements. The studs add a finishing touch to her earlobes, completing the accessorized look with grace.

Turning Monday into fashion runway!

Keerthy Suresh turns Monday into a fashion fiesta, blending tradition and trend with unparalleled grace. In her Banarasi saree and floral bun, she’s not just beating the Monday blues; she’s redefining them in shades of elegance and style.