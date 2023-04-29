ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot

Keerthy Suresh, in her latest Instagram photo pictures, is looking gorgeous.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Apr,2023 19:52:56
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot

Keerthy Suresh is a popular South superstar. She has amazed the audience with her acting skills and on-screen presence, apart from her impactful performance. The diva is known for her fashion and unique outfit preferences. Her style has constantly buzzed in the headlines for her out-of-the-box fashion choices. And yet again, she is glowing in a green gown. Read more to witness her glow-in-green.

Keerthy Suresh In Green Glow

The stunning Keerthy Suresh shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the picture, she donned a beautiful shade of green gown with a lace sleeves butterfly neckline followed by a long gown. She styled her look with a thin, beautiful necklace piece. The half-secured hairstyle, winged eye liner, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips rounded her look.

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her picturesque figure and gave some striking poses. She captioned her post, “Me when I had to pose for this shoot, attend a wedding, and catch a flight all at the same time! 🤷‍♀️.”

Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot 802731

Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot 802732

Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot 802733

Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot 802734

Reacting to her stunning looks, user spammed her comments section. Actress Shriya Saran said, “Hotness.” A user wrote, “Strike right…. Really you were born by keeping it man rascal 🙌 🔥.” “This dress is not matching for your gorgeous face ❤️ with respect 🫶,” commented the other. The third said, “Most beautiful girl in the world💯Kitty.”

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
“Srikanth asked me to decrease 12 Kilos for the film”, Keerthy Suresh opens up on the challenges of playing Vennela in Dasara
“Srikanth asked me to decrease 12 Kilos for the film”, Keerthy Suresh opens up on the challenges of playing Vennela in Dasara
Watch: Vennela aka Keerthy Suresh's BTS Video With Animals
Watch: Vennela aka Keerthy Suresh's BTS Video With Animals
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In A Brown Deep-Neck Lehenga; See Pics
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In A Brown Deep-Neck Lehenga; See Pics
Keerthy Suresh Looks Resplendent In A White Sequined Saree; See Pics
Keerthy Suresh Looks Resplendent In A White Sequined Saree; See Pics
Dasara Promotions: Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Rana Daggubati recreate movie scene, drink down coldrink in one gulp
Dasara Promotions: Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Rana Daggubati recreate movie scene, drink down coldrink in one gulp
"She didn’t get back to us on Dasara", Nani on Keerthy Suresh, deets inside
"She didn’t get back to us on Dasara", Nani on Keerthy Suresh, deets inside
Latest Stories
Review Of The Woman King: Is A Voluptuous Tribute To The Shero
Review Of The Woman King: Is A Voluptuous Tribute To The Shero
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Dollar kidnaps Amrita
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Dollar kidnaps Amrita
Vikramaditya Motwane & Prime Video’s Jubilee have brought us not only extraordinary talents but also shining stars
Vikramaditya Motwane & Prime Video’s Jubilee have brought us not only extraordinary talents but also shining stars
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to give good news about their daughter Panchi to Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to give good news about their daughter Panchi to Prachi
Mallika Singh Is All Graceful In Mini Skirt Paired With Printed Long Socks; Check Here
Mallika Singh Is All Graceful In Mini Skirt Paired With Printed Long Socks; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Read Latest News