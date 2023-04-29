Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot

Keerthy Suresh, in her latest Instagram photo pictures, is looking gorgeous.

Keerthy Suresh is a popular South superstar. She has amazed the audience with her acting skills and on-screen presence, apart from her impactful performance. The diva is known for her fashion and unique outfit preferences. Her style has constantly buzzed in the headlines for her out-of-the-box fashion choices. And yet again, she is glowing in a green gown. Read more to witness her glow-in-green.

Keerthy Suresh In Green Glow

The stunning Keerthy Suresh shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the picture, she donned a beautiful shade of green gown with a lace sleeves butterfly neckline followed by a long gown. She styled her look with a thin, beautiful necklace piece. The half-secured hairstyle, winged eye liner, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips rounded her look.

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her picturesque figure and gave some striking poses. She captioned her post, “Me when I had to pose for this shoot, attend a wedding, and catch a flight all at the same time! 🤷‍♀️.”

Reacting to her stunning looks, user spammed her comments section. Actress Shriya Saran said, “Hotness.” A user wrote, “Strike right…. Really you were born by keeping it man rascal 🙌 🔥.” “This dress is not matching for your gorgeous face ❤️ with respect 🫶,” commented the other. The third said, “Most beautiful girl in the world💯Kitty.”

