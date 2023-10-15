Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh never ceases to amaze us with her grace and style. The actress recently dropped a new set of photos that have taken the internet by storm. From the images, it’s evident that Keerthy was attending a wedding, and she looked absolutely ravishing in a pristine white traditional outfit. Keerthy, known for her acting prowess and fashion choices, was a vision of elegance in her ensemble.

Keerthy has long been admired for her acting prowess, and her fashion choices continue to captivate her fans. Whether she’s gracing the silver screen or attending a special event, Keerthy always manages to leave a lasting impression with her elegance and style. She chose to embrace the timeless combination of white and gold. Her attire for the occasion consisted of a white and golden short kurti, paired flawlessly with matching palazzo pants.

Adding a touch of ethereal beauty to her look, Keerthy Suresh draped a white net dupatta over her shoulders. Accessorizing her ensemble, the actress opted for long, dangling earrings, which added a touch of sparkle to her look. What caught the eye in Keerthy’s look was the chic pair of black sunglasses that she sported.

To complete her look, Keerthy Suresh adorned a diamond bindi on her forehead. Her hair was tied in a messy bun, which provided a perfect balance to the structured elegance of her outfit. Keerthy’s caption for the photos, “Food, smiles, weddings! 🤍,” captured the essence of the event perfectly. Keerthy’s radiant smile in the pictures, along with her poised attire, reflected the happiness and festivities of the occasion.