Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit

Keerthy Suresh always manages to leave a lasting impression with her elegance and style. She chose to embrace the timeless combination of white and gold. Her attire for the occasion consisted of a white and golden short kurti, paired flawlessly with matching palazzo pants.

Author: IWMBuzz
15 Oct,2023 05:30:22
Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit 861468

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh never ceases to amaze us with her grace and style. The actress recently dropped a new set of photos that have taken the internet by storm. From the images, it’s evident that Keerthy was attending a wedding, and she looked absolutely ravishing in a pristine white traditional outfit. Keerthy, known for her acting prowess and fashion choices, was a vision of elegance in her ensemble.

Keerthy has long been admired for her acting prowess, and her fashion choices continue to captivate her fans. Whether she’s gracing the silver screen or attending a special event, Keerthy always manages to leave a lasting impression with her elegance and style. She chose to embrace the timeless combination of white and gold. Her attire for the occasion consisted of a white and golden short kurti, paired flawlessly with matching palazzo pants.

Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit 861470

Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit 861471

Adding a touch of ethereal beauty to her look, Keerthy Suresh draped a white net dupatta over her shoulders. Accessorizing her ensemble, the actress opted for long, dangling earrings, which added a touch of sparkle to her look. What caught the eye in Keerthy’s look was the chic pair of black sunglasses that she sported.

To complete her look, Keerthy Suresh adorned a diamond bindi on her forehead. Her hair was tied in a messy bun, which provided a perfect balance to the structured elegance of her outfit. Keerthy’s caption for the photos, “Food, smiles, weddings! 🤍,” captured the essence of the event perfectly. Keerthy’s radiant smile in the pictures, along with her poised attire, reflected the happiness and festivities of the occasion.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Viral Photo: Keerthy Suresh kick starts her weekend with deadly push-ups, Varun Dhawan reacts 861385
Viral Photo: Keerthy Suresh kick starts her weekend with deadly push-ups, Varun Dhawan reacts
Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860171
Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style
Keerthy Suresh Goes Chic In Blue Tailored Pant Suit, Wavy Hairstyle, And Gold Choker Necklace 855219
Keerthy Suresh In Blue Tailor Pant Suit, Wavy Hairstyle, And Gold Choker Necklace [Photos]
Keerthy Suresh To Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details 851860
Keerthy Suresh To Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details
Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851549
Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Striped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings
Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours 851461
Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours

Latest Stories

Banarasi Basics: Raashi Khanna’s traditional twirl comes in silk drape, floral bun & gold jewellery 861489
Banarasi Basics: Raashi Khanna’s traditional twirl comes in silk drape, floral bun & gold jewellery
Kajal Aggarwal blasts off into style in Rs. ₹156,000 blue net & crepe hand embroidered sharara set 861492
Kajal Aggarwal blasts off into style in Rs. ₹156,000 blue net & crepe hand embroidered sharara set
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos] 861501
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos]
Games, food, and family: Ashnoor Kaur's fun-filled day out 861558
Games, food, and family: Ashnoor Kaur’s fun-filled day out
[Viral Video] Inside YRKKH actor Pranali Rathod’s sister Ruchi’s birthday bash 861531
[Viral Video] Inside YRKKH actor Pranali Rathod’s sister Ruchi’s birthday bash
Rapper and Singer Dino James lifts the coveted trophy of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 861571
Rapper and Singer Dino James lifts the coveted trophy of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Read Latest News