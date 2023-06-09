ADVERTISEMENT
KGF Style: Yash's romantic post dedicated to wife Radhika Pandit is 'couple goals'

Yash, the KGF superstar took to his social media handle to share an adorable romantic post for his wife, Radhika Pandit. The post is serving nothing but goals to the couple’s fans.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 05:54:57
Yash, the star of the blockbuster film “KGF,” has once again proven that he knows how to sweep his fans off their feet, but this time with a dose of romance. In a heartwarming gesture that melted hearts across the internet, Yash dedicated a post to his beloved wife, Radhika Pandit, leaving everyone in awe of their picture-perfect love story.

Yash’s romantic post for his beloved Radhika Pandit

With a touch of cheekiness and a sprinkle of sweet words, Yash’s post served the essence of ‘couple goals’ and had fans swooning. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, is a testament to their incredible bond, and Yash’s post reminded us all that true love and romance can still make our hearts skip a beat. Their love story is not only fit for the big screen but is also an inspiration for couples everywhere, proving that real-life fairy tales do exist.

Cladded in stylish traditional outfits, the couple can be seen standing together. While Yash embraced Radhika Pandit with a warm hug from behind. Sharing the pictures, Yash wrote, “And just like that… life is beautiful ❤️”

Here take a look-

KGF Style: Yash's romantic post dedicated to wife Radhika Pandit is 'couple goals' 814086

We are absolute awe with the picture. What are your thoughts on the above dreamy moment of Yash and Radhika? Are you getting a pinch of kinky romance? Because we are!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

