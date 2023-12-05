Khushi Kapoor’s Steals Hearts In Black Dress, Flaunts Hourglass Figure

Khushi Kapoor, the stunning beauty of the town, never ceases to impress with her fashion choices wherever she goes. From sultry bodycon dresses to ethereal traditional lehengas to beautiful sarees, she has the capability to carry off every look gracefully. This time, the actress shows her heart-stealing glam in a black dress. Let’s take a closer look below.

Khushi Kapoor’s Black Dress Look

Wow, wow, and how! Khushi Kapoor knows how to rule over hearts with her fashion. In her latest glam, the diva dons a beautiful plain black dress. The slip sleeves accentuate her beautiful shoulders while the plunging neckline grabs attention, followed by a fitting bodice and long skirt defining her hourglass figure. In the charm of black, Khushi Kapoor looks nothing short of a dream girl.

That’s not all! Khushi Kapoor styles her look with the clean, combed bun hairstyle. The beautiful eyes adorned with black eyeliner accentuate the beauty, and the rosy cheeks and glossy maroon lips complement her overall appearance. With the small diamond stud earrings, chain, and bracelet, she gives her stunning looks a breathtaking touch, making her look steal-worthy. With a perfect balance between class and charm, Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous; we can’t get over her beauty.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s new glam in black dress? Drop your views in the comments box below.