Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sunday special' lovey-dovey romance

Check out how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra showed their lovey-dovey moments in public

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 09:50:53
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for many years before eventually falling in love with each other. They started working with each other for the first time during the movie Shershaah and well, love and romance started to brew between them for the first time on the sets of that movie. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a humongous fan following and after literally knowing each other for many years, they finally decided to take the big call and get married. The two of them got married this year and ever since then, it’s been a wonderful experience for the fans to see and admire them.

Check out how Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are showing their love and romance on social media:

Well, to tell you all a little bit about Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and their latest social media stories, both of them were seen engaging in a cute and fun moment on their story. While Kiara Advani shared a cute snapshot of Sidharth Malhotra’s breakfast bowl in the cutest way possible, Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, reshared the same story on his own Instagram handle and called his wife dear breakfast partner. Well, check out all of this below –

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sunday special' lovey-dovey romance 802927

On a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate the cuteness and chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in this cross-exchange of Instagram stories. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

