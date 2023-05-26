ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps

Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma drop heart-felt wishes for Karan Johar on social media handle. Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 06:32:41
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps

The tinsel town is buzzing with excitement as the iconic filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his birthday today. The beloved director, known for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, is being showered with heartfelt wishes from celebrities across the industry.

Leading the pack, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, and Kiara Advani took to social media to express their admiration for Karan and shared unseen pictures capturing their special moments with him. These glimpses into their cherished memories with the esteemed filmmaker not only warmed hearts but also served as a reminder of the profound impact Karan has had on their lives. As the industry unites to celebrate this milestone, Karan Johar’s birthday serves as a joyous occasion to honor his remarkable talent, creativity, and the indelible mark he has left on Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Karan Johar with his kids. Sharing the adorable picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday always wish you the best”

Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps 810240

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture with Karan Johar, probably from her wedding. Looking all spectacular in their ethnic ensembles, Kiara wrote, “Happy Birthday Karan Johar, here’s to your bestest year ahead”

Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps 810242

Anushka Sharma

The actress shared a dapper picture of Karan Johar and wrote, “Happy Birthday Karan, Wishing you love and light always”

Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps 810241

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
No Kiara, Only Kartik In The Farewell Dance Number
No Kiara, Only Kartik In The Farewell Dance Number
Netizens demand Sajid Nadiadwala to release the ’Aaj Ke Baad' song from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’; The excitement is off the charts
Netizens demand Sajid Nadiadwala to release the ’Aaj Ke Baad' song from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’; The excitement is off the charts
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan blows a kiss to Vicky Kaushal, see what happened next
Sara Ali Khan blows a kiss to Vicky Kaushal, see what happened next
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's cutest friendship moments with Anushka Sen that we love
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's cutest friendship moments with Anushka Sen that we love
Dabangg Swag: Salman Khan sports new beard style, looks super handsome
Dabangg Swag: Salman Khan sports new beard style, looks super handsome
Anushka Sen is all awe of her mother’s beautiful rendition of a Tagore song, shares video
Anushka Sen is all awe of her mother’s beautiful rendition of a Tagore song, shares video
Sneak Peek Into Rihanna's Business Ventures
Sneak Peek Into Rihanna's Business Ventures
Sibling Goals: Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt note for brother Abhishek on Brother’s Day is winning internet over
Sibling Goals: Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt note for brother Abhishek on Brother’s Day is winning internet over
Read Latest News