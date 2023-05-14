ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate

Katrina Kaif follows a strict diet plan all the time. And here’s what she eats for her breakfast when travelling. We have shared in the details down below, have a look-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 10:33:52
Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate

Katrina Kaif, known for her commitment to fitness, understands the significance of a balanced diet alongside her rigorous workout routines. Her breakfast choices reflect her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and starting her day on a nourishing note.

By sharing her breakfast diaries, Katrina not only offers a glimpse into her personal life but also inspires her fans to prioritize health and well-being. Her infectious smile and the vibrant array of berries on her plate serve as a reminder of the small pleasures that contribute to overall fitness and happiness.

Katrina Kaif on the breakfast table

Sporting a relaxed and casual look, the actress radiated joy as she sat before a delectable breakfast spread. The highlight of her morning meal was a heavenly platter adorned with an assortment of fresh strawberries and blueberries, adding a burst of vibrant colors to the scene.

Here take a look-

Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate 806974

Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate 806975

As Katrina Kaif continues to mesmerize audiences with her talent and beauty, her dedication to a wholesome lifestyle serves as an inspiration, proving that maintaining one’s physical and mental well-being is a vital aspect of achieving success in the entertainment industry.

Work Front

Katrina Kaif recently graced the silver screen in “Phone Bhoot” alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. With a spy-thriller and Sriram Raghavan’s “Merry Christmas” lined up, where she shares the screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina’s fans have much to anticipate.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look?
Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look?
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
Katrina Kaif spoke to me...: When young and shy Virat Kohli became starstruck
Katrina Kaif spoke to me...: When young and shy Virat Kohli became starstruck
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Latest Stories
Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics
Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics
In Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Abdu Rozik’s candid moments from Entertainment Ki Raat are adorable
In Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Abdu Rozik’s candid moments from Entertainment Ki Raat are adorable
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Hina Khan brings back the iconic Anarkali with a plunging neckline, see pics
Hina Khan brings back the iconic Anarkali with a plunging neckline, see pics
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Read Latest News