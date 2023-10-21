Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos

Kriti Kharbanda is a stunning actress in the town. The diva, with her style, always wins hearts. In the latest photos, she exudes glamour in stones embedded lehenga set. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 20:15:35
The gorgeous Kriti Kharbanda is not unknown to make head-turning moments with her fashion picks. Whether it be her ethnic glam or western looks, she knows how to do it all. Yet again, the beauty makes a glamorous appearance in silver lehenga. Let’s decode her full look.

Kriti Kharbanda’s Silver Lehenga Glam

Absolutely Stunning! Kriti Kharbanda looks spectacular in this glamorous lehenga. The actress dons a silver plunging neckline blouse with backless detailing, increasing the sensuality bar. She pairs the sensuous blouse with the matching lehenga skirt, emphasizing her curvy midriff.

Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos 863284

But wait, there is more! Kriti adorns her appearance with a green stone sleek silver necklace paired with matching earrings, creating a fashion moment nothing short of festive goals. At the same time, the diamond-embellished bracelet adds an extra dose of sophistication. Her open wavy hairstyle looks captivating with her simplicity.

That’s not all! Her shiny eye makeup looks beautiful. Her shiny cheeks look edgy, and the brown lipstick shade gives her a fiery look. The actress exudes glamour in the minimal avatar. Her edgy style makes her appearance alluring. In the photos, she poses like a queen, flaunting her curvy figure in the contemporary traditional outfit.

