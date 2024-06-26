Bollywood News: Sam Merchant cheers for Triptii Dimri, Aditi Rao Hydari furious with airlines to Rashmika Mandanna blushing

It has been quite an eventful 24 hours in the world of movies, where several developments took place. From Triptii Dimri’s rumoured beau, Sam Merchant cheering for her as the poster of Bad Newz came out to Aditi Rao Hydari’s bad tryst with an airline company, Rashmika Mandanna blushing at the paparazzi to Kriti Kharbanda’s unique wish and anecdote for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, check out all the movie news below-

Rashmika Mandanna blushing at the paparazzi

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is always at her best with the paparazzi making sure to cater to them by asking for photos and videos, and always sporting a smile. On a similar note, as Mandanna was recently seen at the airport heading somewhere, she had a mask on and while one of the paps asked her to remove the mask, she showed a hand gesture that she could not remove it. Adhering to it, one of the paps went on to remark that her ‘eyes are enough.’ Mandanna, while wearing a mask was still seen blushing at it

Rumored beau Sam Merchant cheers for Triptii Dimri

Actor Triptii Dimri is currently on a roll as she has four films lined up and one of the first ones is not far away as she co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the film, Bad Newz. And while everyone’s best wishes counted, one special wish came along where Dimri’s rumored beau, Sam Merchant went on to share Dimri’s Bad Newz poster and captioned it, ‘can’t wait @tripti_dimri’. The actor was quick to reciprocate it as she reshared the story with multiple heart emojis

Kriti Kharbanda’s unique wish for Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding & why she apologised

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a couple of days now and apart from the people who dropped in to offer their love and best wishes, there has been an array of celebrities who have wished them on social media as well. One of them who stood out was actor Kriti Kharbanda. She wished them the best while also revealing how she remembers the day they told them about the ‘proposal.’ She also apologised for not being able to make it to the wedding-

Aditi Rao Hydari is frustrated with an airline company and still awaiting her luggage

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was at the centre of an unfortunate incident where during an airline journey, her baggage was seemingly misplaced as she landed at Heathrow Airport. She had to stand at an empty conveyor belt for about two hours and had the worst experience. Not only that, as she contacted the airport, they washed their hands off the issue. Further infuriated, Hydari went on to post about the same as she mentioned how they have ‘washed off their hands’ from the issue and now British Airways might want to look into it as it was the third hour and ticking-