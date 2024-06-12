Kriti Kharbanda Pens Heartfelt Note Completing 15 Years In Acting Says, “I Was Afraid…”

Kriti Kharbanda is one of the country’s most-loved film actresses. From South films to making it big in mainstream Bollywood films, the actress has come very far. As the actress completes 15 Years in Acting, she penned a brief, heartfelt note sharing her experience in this journey and expressing gratitude.

Kriti shared a couple of photos on Instagram grabbing attention with her jaw-dropping looks in a white shirt. The actress left the buttons open, increasing the glamour quotient, while her messy hairstyle, smokey eyes, and dewy makeup create mesmerizing visuals. However, the actress caught our attention with a brief note expressing her gratitude and experience.

Kriti Kharbanda’s Heartfelt Note

Talking about her journey, Kriti reveals she has been an actor for most of her life. She started her acting journey as a hobby, and it slowly grew into a passion. On her journey of acting, the actress learned many things, and she has changed a lot.

Kriti shared a short story about her acting debut and wrote, “Today as I mark 15 years of being an actor, I want to share a story with you. I used to run a boutique with my mum since my teenage years. We used to shop, design and spend of a lot time picking up fabrics and what not.”

Further, Kriti revealed the first time she released what cinema is and said, “So a few days after the release of my kannada movie, GOOGLY, we were out in a mall. I entered the store like I always do, and everything was fine. As I exited I realised there were 100’s of people outside the store. I looked up and noticed people standing around the aisle and staring down at me. I didn’t quite understand what was happening till the crowd started chanting “doctree doctree!” I couldn’t believe my ears and my eyes! I was so overwhelmed, that I held my dad’s arm and said, “parking main chalo pa, we need to leave!” That was the day I realised the power of cinema and our industry. I went from being a teenager, to an actor and eventually into a star all so quickly, I was afraid to blink. Soon after this life changed.”