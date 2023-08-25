Kriti Sanon aims to ‘reinvent’ herself with Do Patti, drops BTS

Kriti Sanon, the talented Bollywood actress, has recently treated her fans to a sneak peek behind the scenes of her upcoming movie “Do Patti.” In a series of captivating pictures shared on her social media, she donned a stylish tee bearing the phrase “Time to reinvent yourself.” This glimpse into the movie’s production was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from the actress.

On her Instagram post, Kriti wrote, “Day 1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti. Time to reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time… Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as I start this very special journey.” She expressed her excitement and anticipation for the project, which she considers one of her most challenging roles to date.

Kriti Sanon’s involvement in “Do Patti” holds particular significance as she takes on the role of both actor and producer. She shared her deep connection to the film’s story, one that has touched her profoundly, making it the perfect choice for her production company, Blue Butterfly Films.

The actress conveyed her determination to create a film they can all be proud of and to weave cinematic magic alongside her co-stars and the creative team. The post also included tags for key figures involved in the project, including Beatnik Bob, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix India.

Kriti Sanon’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Do Patti,” as this glimpse behind the scenes promises an engaging and emotionally charged cinematic experience. With her versatile talent and dedication, Kriti aims to create a film that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.