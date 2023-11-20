Kriti Sanon And Ananya Panday’s Must-have Casual Outfits To Steal

In the glamourous world of Bollywood, fashion changes every day. From pantsuits to lehengas, there is always something new in the trend. Actresses put their best foot forward wherever they go. Well, they not only show styles for parties and functions but also for serving casual goals. And this time, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday embrace the must-have casual style. Let’s take cues.

Kriti Sanon’s Shorts Style

The stunning Ganapath actress Kriti Sanon was recently snapped in the city, embracing her cool fashion in shorts. She coordinated the sky blue strappy sleeves v-cut top with whitewashed denim shorts and complemented her appearance with the black and white checkered hoodie shirt. At the same time, she keeps it simple with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. But the black glasses and statement shoulder bag elevate her appearance. At the same time, the flats footwear gives her comfort.

Ananya Panday’z Casual Airport Look

The beautiful Ananya Panday was snapped at the airport leaving. And for her travel time, the actress opts for a comfy casual style. She wore a white tank top paired with matching joggers. With the gold earrings and chain, she adorns her look. In contrast, the pink glow and open hairstyle complement her appearance. At the same time, she gives a sense of style with the big brown polti bag. And the white shoes fit well with her look.

Undoubtedly, both these casual styles from Kriti and Ananya are must-haves with the comfort and classiness of the look.

However, whose look did you like the most? Drop your views in the comments box.