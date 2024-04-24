Kriti Sanon And Ranveer Singh Impress With Divine Chemistry Wearing Manish Malhotra Outfit In Kashi, Fans Wish To See Them In Films

Varanasi is also home to the Benarasi weave. The textile tradition has spread its charm throughout the globe. Recently, the superstars of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon, and Ranveer Singh, graced their look in the traditional Banarasi ensemble revived by the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

For the fashion show held by designer Manish Malhotra at Namo Ghat in Kashi to showcase the richness of Banarasi weave, Kriti and Ranveer became show-stoppers and completely stunned the onlookers with their grandeur and allure. For the event, Kriti Sanon graced her look in a beautiful red Banarasi lehenga with a matching golden dupatta. With the maan tika, earrings, bold eyes, red lips, and bindi, she perfectly defined Kashi’s culture and heritage.

On the other hand, Ranveer looked charming in a dhoti and bandhgala kurta in a beautiful plum and golden color. His structured beard, mustache, and attitude rocked his look.

After witnessing their chemistry on the ramp, fans couldn’t stop pairing them and wished to see them together. A user wrote, “I love this chemistry I hope they can i see them in film like couple.” The other said, “Plz movie bnao ek donoo ko ek sth leker romantic waliii.” The third said, “They look perfect together honestly.”

