Kriti Sanon does school girl style in white crepe shirt and black skirt, check out

Setting the fashion arena ablaze, Kriti Sanon recently turned heads with her stunning skirt suit ensemble, elevating the classic school girl dress code to a whole new edge. The Bollywood diva exuded regal charm as she donned a chic crepe shirt with a sleeveless design, paired flawlessly with a stylish black pencil skirt that showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Taking her fashion game up a notch, Kriti added a touch of glamour to the look with a sleek black tie, perfectly complementing her short and sleek hairdo. The actress left no detail untouched, proving once again why she is considered a style icon in the industry. The black tie not only added a dash of allure but also accentuated the overall elegance of the ensemble.

Kriti Sanon’s makeup game was nothing short of perfection, as she opted for sleek eyebrows, dewy soft expressive eyes, and a pop of pink on her lips. The carefully crafted makeup enhanced her natural beauty, creating a look that was absolutely chic. To complete the ensemble, Kriti adorned a pair of pearl-studded drop earrings, adding a touch of grace to the entire look.

In this mesmerizing skirt suit avatar, Kriti Sanon has once again proven her fashion prowess, turning the mundane into a fashion spectacle. Her ability to seamlessly blend style and grace has undoubtedly set a new benchmark, leaving fashion enthusiasts eager to emulate this divinely elegant look. As Kriti continues to redefine fashion norms, her latest appearance serves as an inspiration for those looking to make a statement with panache and poise.