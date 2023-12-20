Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon Gives Her White Classic Outfit A Pop Spin With Lilac Handbag, See Photos

Kriti Sanon is a ruler of hearts. In the latest glam, she is capturing attention as she dons a classic white outfit, which she gives a pop look with the lilac handbag. Let's take a look below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Kriti Sanon Gives Her White Classic Outfit A Pop Spin With Lilac Handbag, See Photos

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is one of the top fashionistas in the industry with her exquisite sense of styling and amazing wardrobe collection. From body-fitting midi dresses to stunning pantsuits to glamorous sarees, she has a knack for flawlessly pulling every look to perfection. However, the latest in the collection is something different and unique from her earlier looks in a white dress, which she beautifully elevates with her statement handbags. So, let’s have a closer look below.

Kriti Sanon appeared in a classic white look at an event last night. She turned head in a white outfit from the Dazluq clothing brand. This outfit has a high neck, fitting bodice with full sleeves followed by a long gown. The front slit looks stunning. In contrast, the extra cloth rounds her neck and leaves behind like a cape, giving her some superwoman vibes. This statement white gown gives Kriti Sanon a classic look.

Kriti Sanon Gives Her White Classic Outfit A Pop Spin With Lilac Handbag, See Photos 874472

Kriti Sanon Gives Her White Classic Outfit A Pop Spin With Lilac Handbag, See Photos 874473

In contrast, Kriti Sanon gives her classy look a trendy pop spin with bold makeup and accessories. The actress adorns her look with golden heart-shaped stud earrings, while the sleek hairstyle complements her appearance. Her bold eye makeup and purple lip color give her look a pop touch. The statement purple handbag highlights her appearance. At the same time, the purple toe-point heels from Jimmy Choo elevate her walk.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s classic look in white? Drop your views in the comments box below.

Read Latest News