Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most appreciated young actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the entertainment space for quite a long time and well, given the kind of love, appreciation and accolades that she’s had so far in her career, we can certainly say and for real that she deserves it all and in the true sense of the term. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, netizens always look forward to getting the best out of her personally as well as professionally. Her Instagram game is lit and well, that’s why, we are always in awe of her.

Check out this viral morning vlog shoot video of Kriti Sanon that you all will love:

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media and that’s why, whenever she get an opportunity, she loves to give her fans a sneak-peek into her wonderful and private lifestyle. Well, not just shooting for movies ladies and gentlemen, Kriti Sanon’s work also involves getting a lot of YouTube vlog shoots done. Well, this time, she shared a video snippet from her early morning shoot diaries. However, why is she hoping and praying that it doesn’t rain? Well, the video below will give you a clear idea. See below folks –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon recently won hearts because of her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan and now, we are all set to see her slay on-screen with Prabhas in Adipurush next.