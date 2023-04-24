ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Check out how Kriti Sanon shared an adorable birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 17:31:08
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the Hindi entertainment industry for the past few years and well, in every department, she’s been quite successful for real. Her fan following has grown tremendously in the last few years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end always manages to grab the attention and love of the fans for all the right reasons. Whenever she shares new and captivating photos and videos, internet loves it in the true sense of the term.

Check out this stunning and amazing avatar of Kriti Sanon where she’s also shared a cute birthday wish for Varun Dhawan:

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media and well, the best thing about the diva has to be the fact that she takes her friendships very seriously. Well, that’s exactly the reason why on the occasion of her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan’s birthday, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a super adorable birthday wish for the diva and well, we are truly in awe and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, do you all want to check out and see how she cutely wished Varun Dhawan? See below folks right away –

Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan 800748

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor and before that, she will be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani feels Varun Dhawan is 'sweetest', here's why
Jannat Zubair Rahmani feels Varun Dhawan is 'sweetest', here's why
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Varun Dhawan On His Birthday
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Varun Dhawan On His Birthday
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon unleashes inner goofy avatar, adorable video melts internet
Kriti Sanon unleashes inner goofy avatar, adorable video melts internet
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to learn about Khushi’s critical condition
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to learn about Khushi’s critical condition
Read Latest News