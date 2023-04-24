Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Check out how Kriti Sanon shared an adorable birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the Hindi entertainment industry for the past few years and well, in every department, she’s been quite successful for real. Her fan following has grown tremendously in the last few years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end always manages to grab the attention and love of the fans for all the right reasons. Whenever she shares new and captivating photos and videos, internet loves it in the true sense of the term.

Check out this stunning and amazing avatar of Kriti Sanon where she’s also shared a cute birthday wish for Varun Dhawan:

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media and well, the best thing about the diva has to be the fact that she takes her friendships very seriously. Well, that’s exactly the reason why on the occasion of her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan’s birthday, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a super adorable birthday wish for the diva and well, we are truly in awe and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, do you all want to check out and see how she cutely wished Varun Dhawan? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor and before that, she will be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com