Kriti Sanon Looks ‘Wow’ In Rouge To Rosette Pink Saree

Kriti Sanon is making hearts flutter with her latest appearance in a simple saree. The fashionista is known for her exquisite wardrobe collection; from trendy pantsuits to ethereal lehengas to sizzling mini dresses, she has outfits for every occasion. However, her look today is simple yet attractive enough to make you spellbound. Let’s take a look.

Kriti Sanon’s Simple Saree Look

Absolutely wow! Kriti Sanon beautifully embraces the six-yard elegance in the rouge-to-rosette hue. This masterpiece saree is from the wardrobe of famous designer Manish Malhotra. The beautiful pink saree looks enchanting with the layered pattern. She adds a dose of sensualism with the black low-neckline blouse accentuating her bust. The full-sleeved hands give her a classy look.

The Adipurush actress left her open in a soft curls hairstyle. With the smokey black eye makeup, Kriti Sanon accentuates her charismatic eyes. The shiny cheeks and the glossy nude lips give her an extra dose of sophistication. The black statement earrings elevate her overall appearance. With the black nail paint and matching rings, she complements her appearance. With the striking poses, Kriti Sanon creates wow moments in the pink saree.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s pink saree look? Drop your views in the comments box below.