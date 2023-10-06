Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set

Kriti looked like an absolute vision in her lime green co ord set. What's more, we loved her sibling love moment with Nupur Sanon too. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 16:30:45
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858924
  • Highlights:
  • Kriti Sanon shines in a vibrant lime green monotone ensemble, showcasing her fashion prowess.
  • She reunited with her dear sister Nupur Sanon too.
  • Kriti’s natural makeup, sleek hairbun, and minimal accessories prove that simplicity is striking in monotone fashion.

In a heartwarming moment of sibling camaraderie, Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon recently graced the fashion scene in stylish green co-ords, accompanied by her dear sister, Nupur Sanon. The picture they shared is not just a testament to their fashionable bond but also a delightful expression of sisterly love and reunion. With pouty smiles adorning their faces, Kriti’s caption, “reuniting with my love,” beautifully captures the essence of their joyous reunion. Let’s delve into this heartwarming moment that showcases both style and sisterhood in perfect harmony.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are giving sibling goals. Check out the photo here:

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858923

Kriti Sanon’s stunning look in monotone co ord set

Kriti graced the fashion scene in a striking lime green co ord set that was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Her attire featured a sharply designed one-shoulder top, artfully cinched at the waist with a gleaming metallic belt. To complement this, she elegantly paired it with flared pants in the same enchanting hue, creating an ensemble that exuded both sophistication and style.

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858880

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858881

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858882

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858883

Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858884

However, it wasn’t merely the outfit that turned heads; it was the meticulous way she styled it that truly left us in awe. Kriti’s makeup was a masterclass in the less-is-more philosophy, featuring natural tones that seamlessly complemented her complexion. She opted for nude lips, smoky eyes that added a hint of allure, and a sleek hairbun that embodied pure elegance. The final flourish was a pair of delicate earrings, underscoring the idea that simplicity can make a profound statement.

How do you recreate this for you?

For a fresh take on Kriti Sanon’s vibrant monotone style, start with a tailored lime green blazer featuring asymmetrical lapels, paired with high-waisted, wide-legged green trousers. Elevate the look with a statement wide belt in a complementary shade of green, creating a chic and bold silhouette. Embrace a natural makeup look with a hint of green eyeshadow to accentuate your eyes and a glossy nude lip. Opt for a tousled low bun with a few loose strands framing your face for a touch of effortless elegance. Keep accessories minimal but impactful, such as oversized emerald stud earrings. This unique recreation combines sophistication with a pop of color, making it a striking choice for various occasions where you want to stand out in style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fans Go Wild as 'Hum Aaye Hain' Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire 858903
Fans Go Wild as ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’! 858698
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’!
Shaheer Sheikh's Netflix Film Do Patti; Here's Everything You Want To Know 858482
Shaheer Sheikh’s Netflix Film Do Patti; Here’s Everything You Want To Know
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are back together to slay with their Sizzling Chemistry in 'Hum Aaye Hain' Song Teaser from Ganapath. Song Out Tomorrow! 858227
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are back together to slay with their Sizzling Chemistry in ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Song Teaser from Ganapath. Song Out Tomorrow!
Kriti Sanon's Long-Awaited Dream Of Doing Action Films Comes True With "GANAPATH : A Hero Is Born 857776
Kriti Sanon’s Long-Awaited Dream Of Doing Action Films Comes True With “GANAPATH : A Hero Is Born
Kriti Sanon's Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals 857042
Kriti Sanon’s Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals

Latest Stories

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ashok gets shocked to learn about Akshay-Prachi’s relationship truth 858890
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ashok gets shocked to learn about Akshay-Prachi’s relationship truth
[Viral Photos] Kiara Advani’s unseen moments from Qatar leave internet in awe 858878
[Viral Photos] Kiara Advani’s unseen moments from Qatar leave internet in awe
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan shoots Kailash, Katha in shock 858886
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan shoots Kailash, Katha in shock
Get ready to witness the India’s Biggest singing reality show ‘Sur Sangram’ on Bhojpuri Cinema 858870
Get ready to witness the India’s Biggest singing reality show ‘Sur Sangram’ on Bhojpuri Cinema
[Photos] Ranveer Singh gets candid with Luka Donic, Karl Towns and others at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 858862
[Photos] Ranveer Singh gets candid with Luka Donic, Karl Towns and others at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam on a mission to separate Rishi and Lakshmi 858868
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam on a mission to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
Read Latest News