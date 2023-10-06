Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set

Highlights:

Kriti Sanon shines in a vibrant lime green monotone ensemble, showcasing her fashion prowess.

She reunited with her dear sister Nupur Sanon too.

Kriti’s natural makeup, sleek hairbun, and minimal accessories prove that simplicity is striking in monotone fashion.

In a heartwarming moment of sibling camaraderie, Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon recently graced the fashion scene in stylish green co-ords, accompanied by her dear sister, Nupur Sanon. The picture they shared is not just a testament to their fashionable bond but also a delightful expression of sisterly love and reunion. With pouty smiles adorning their faces, Kriti’s caption, “reuniting with my love,” beautifully captures the essence of their joyous reunion. Let’s delve into this heartwarming moment that showcases both style and sisterhood in perfect harmony.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are giving sibling goals. Check out the photo here:

Kriti Sanon’s stunning look in monotone co ord set

Kriti graced the fashion scene in a striking lime green co ord set that was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Her attire featured a sharply designed one-shoulder top, artfully cinched at the waist with a gleaming metallic belt. To complement this, she elegantly paired it with flared pants in the same enchanting hue, creating an ensemble that exuded both sophistication and style.

However, it wasn’t merely the outfit that turned heads; it was the meticulous way she styled it that truly left us in awe. Kriti’s makeup was a masterclass in the less-is-more philosophy, featuring natural tones that seamlessly complemented her complexion. She opted for nude lips, smoky eyes that added a hint of allure, and a sleek hairbun that embodied pure elegance. The final flourish was a pair of delicate earrings, underscoring the idea that simplicity can make a profound statement.

How do you recreate this for you?

For a fresh take on Kriti Sanon’s vibrant monotone style, start with a tailored lime green blazer featuring asymmetrical lapels, paired with high-waisted, wide-legged green trousers. Elevate the look with a statement wide belt in a complementary shade of green, creating a chic and bold silhouette. Embrace a natural makeup look with a hint of green eyeshadow to accentuate your eyes and a glossy nude lip. Opt for a tousled low bun with a few loose strands framing your face for a touch of effortless elegance. Keep accessories minimal but impactful, such as oversized emerald stud earrings. This unique recreation combines sophistication with a pop of color, making it a striking choice for various occasions where you want to stand out in style.