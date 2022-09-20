Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous and ravishing actresses and performing artistes that we are blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started her career in Bollywood many years back and given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s got from everyone in such a short span of time, we genuinely feel and for real that she deserves every bit of it. She’s being extremely cautious and selective about her choice of movies today and no wonder, we love literally anything and everything that she does on her social media handle.

She loves to go for fancy vacations and explore new places and no wonder, netizens love every bit of it and for real. Well, right now, as far as traveling is concerned, she’s having a blast at Paris, France and we are totally in awe of her beauty and charm. She’s seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and we are loving the vibe that’s coming from her end. Do you want to check out? Take a look below –

Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com