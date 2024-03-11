Kriti Sanon Sets New Style Standard In A Green Ruffle Gown; Check Now!

Kriti Sanon is a well-known and popular Indian actress who has made an impact in the Bollywood film industry. Her Bollywood debut came with the film Heropanti. The diva has made a name for herself as an outstanding actor and industry-style icon. Kriti Sanon, the queen of hearts, never ceases to captivate audiences with her wardrobe choices. The fashionista can effortlessly pull off any outfit, whether ethnic or Western. However, this time, the diva shows her never-seen-before appearance in a green ruffle gown. Her allure has blown us away. Let’s take a closer look at her.

Kriti Sanon’s Stunning Gown Look-

The B’Town diva treats her fans with her latest look in a green ruffle gown on Instagram. The actress donned a green strapless, tube-style, sweetheart neckline drapes featuring a neckline, midriff fitted with buttons, ruffled drapes on the waistline, and bodycon floor-length gown. The outfit is from Fouad Sarkis, and it costs Rs. 83,993. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted puffed bun hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with a shimmer peachy eye, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and green ear studs and a silver ring. She gives striking postures in the pictures with a perfectly toned, curvy physique.

What do you think about Kriti Sanon's gown appearance?