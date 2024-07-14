Kriti Sanon Sets Trends With Her Sassy Lehenga Blouse, Here’s Why?

Kriti Sanon is known for her role in Crew film alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, which garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from acting, Kriti is also known for her fashion choices; whether wearing a Western or traditional fashion, she knows how to slay in every fit, and her Instagram is proof. Today, Kriti Sanon shared a photo of herself showcasing her beautiful look in an ethnic fit for a wedding. Take a look below!

Kriti Sanon’s Stunning Lehenga Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Kriti Sanon shared photos of herself in a dazzling ethnic look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The outfit features a pink lehenga with hand embroidery using the Ahir technique. It also features an intricate motif of Keri, flowers, and parrots and is rendered in a multi-thread and mirror work with a small cut dana for a sparkly look. It also pairs with a bandhani with a mirror detailing dupatta.

About Unique Blouse Design-

View Instagram Post 1: Kriti Sanon Sets Trends With Her Sassy Lehenga Blouse, Here's Why?

The lehenga is paired with a matching sleeveless bralette style with a deep plunging neck, cup style, and a unique bridging design in the middle of the bust area, making a perfect blouse design for your lehenga look. As a style icon, Kriti Sanon’s choices influence trends in ethnic wear, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace bold and contemporary designs in traditional attire.

Kriti Sanon’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Kriti Sanon enhances your look with a sleek hairstyle, glam makeup with pale eyelids, highlighted facial features, and a light pink glossy lip. To compliment her look, the diva chose statement jewelry pieces such as a multi-color choker, kadas, and a ring that complement her stunning traditional glam.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.