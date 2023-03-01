Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan recently managed to impress and make everyone happy with their recent release ‘Bhediya’. The movie released in cinemas near us in 2022 and well, given the kind of interesting concept that the movie had, it truly had all the makings of a successful project for real. Both Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon received a lot of love and appreciation for their work in the project and well, that’s why, come what may, anything from their end manages to win hearts of all their fans for real. Be it the movie or the song, everything has been a raging hit among the audience and well, no wonder, we are today in a position to admire and appreciate them for all the wonderful reasons.

So far, on many occasions, we have both always loved their work and have seen some amazing videos. This time however, we see Kriti Sanon reportedly share a super cute and interesting BTS video of herself and Varun Dhawan from the song ‘Thumkeshwari’ and well, we truly love every bit of it for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks right away and we bet, you will love it –

Well, absolutely amazing, wonderful and supremely entertaining for real, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com