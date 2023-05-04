ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon shines in pink high-thigh slit gown, see pics

The beautiful actress effortlessly exuded style and sophistication in a pastel bodycon dress that left onlookers in awe, and you definitely should check it out if you missed.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 07:45:04
Kriti Sanon has not only made a remarkable impression in the Indian film industry, but also in the world of fashion. The stunning actress has been setting the bar high with her bold and striking monochromatic ensembles during movie promotions, as well as her impeccable taste in festive attire.

Owing to that, here we celebrate the actress’s stunning look months back, when she stunned in a stylish pink bodycon high-thigh slit gown.

Kriti Sanon looks preppy in high-thigh slit gown

The beautiful actress effortlessly exuded style and sophistication in a pastel bodycon dress that left onlookers in awe. Designed by the coveted clothing line self-cntrd, the dress featured an asymmetrical neckline, a dramatic thigh-high side slit, and front zip detailing that added an extra touch of flair to the already stunning ensemble.

The bodycon fit of the dress perfectly accentuated Kriti’s lean physique, emphasizing her natural curves and complementing her elegant demeanour. The dive dolled it up with a pair of golden hoop earrings and heels, adding an extra layer of glamour to the already dazzling outfit. Kriti’s natural-looking makeup and flowing, untamed locks only added to the effortless charm and poise she exuded throughout the entire look.

Work Front

For the unversed, the above look is from her Bhediya promotions. The actress is currently prepping up for her upcoming movie Adipurush, where she shall star alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

