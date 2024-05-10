Kriti Sanon Shows Her Desi Side In Green Saree, Makes Hearts Flutter With Her Quirky Expressions

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. An engineer by education, Kriti started her journey in 2014 with the South film Nenokkadine, and it has been a decade in the entertainment world. With her on-screen performance and dedication, she has come very far. Besides being a popular actress, she is also an inspiration for many when it comes to fashion. In her latest appearance, the actress looks super gorgeous in a saree, but her expressions are grabbing attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon posted a video in her story showcasing her hidden side with her fans. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful green saree featuring a golden embroidered border, which she paired with a simple blouse. And it’s not wrong to say that green suits Kriti.

But wait, that’s not all! The actress adorns her look with beautiful golden and green embellished jhumkas. However, the rosy pink cheeks, smokey-winged eye makeup, pink lips, and green bindi on her forehead look super gorgeous. On top of that, her beautiful blonde hair color, styled in soft curls, adds a touch of elegance. She wrote, “Saree + Bindi. My kinda Indian.” Indeed, she looks pretty.

But what caught our attention was her expressions. From staring at us to flaunting her smile to making a cute pout, the actress looks so pretty. Undeniably, she is an expression queen, and we love her quirky vibe.