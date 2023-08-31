Kriti Sanon slays in stylish Versace LBD, see pics

Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon recently turned heads and set fashion trends ablaze as she flaunted her impeccable style in a stunning Versace Little Black Dress (LBD). The talented actress effortlessly pulled off the look, donning a sheer bodycon masterpiece paired elegantly with matching black stockings. Her choice of makeup was a testament to ‘less is more,’ opting for a minimalistic approach that perfectly complemented her sleek bun hairstyle.

Sharing the captivating monochrome photoshoot on her social media, Kriti captioned it with, “F/W 23 @versace LBD.” The fashion maestro Sukriti Grover curated the glamorous ensemble, with Vani Gupta providing her expert assistance. The skilled hands of makeup artist Aasif Ahmed and hairstylist Adrian Jacobs accentuated Kriti’s beauty. Pixel Exposures impeccably captured the captivating shots.

Kriti Sanon’s fashion sense has consistently been a source of inspiration for style enthusiasts. With a knack for effortlessly blending elegance and contemporary trends, she manages to make every outfit she dons a fashion statement. Her choice of the stylish Versace Little Black Dress, combined with sheer confidence, exemplifies her keen eye for fashion. Kriti has time and again demonstrated her ability to set fashion trends and redefine classic looks, cementing her status as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her versatile acting skills. She has been a part of several successful movies, including hits like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” “Panipat,” and “Mimi,” where she delivered stellar performances that garnered critical acclaim and won the hearts of audiences. She also bagged the national award for her brilliant work in Mimi.