Kriti Sanon Spills Beans On Struggles To Convince Her Parents For Acting

Kriti Sanon is a renowned actress in the town. The diva, in an interview, shared about her struggles to convince her parents to act. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 04:50:59
Kriti Sanon, the powerhouse of talent, has never set back to impress with her performance on screen. With the help of hard work and constant dedication, she carved her niche. Her journey in the acting field is incredible, and she has beautifully made her name. However, convincing parents to act was not a cakewalk. In an interview, she spilled beans on the struggle to convince her parents.

Kriti Sanon Reveals How She Convinced Her Parents

In an interview with BCC News Hindi, the actress said, “My told me that see this world is not for you, you have done engineering, you are so good in studies, so why you want to go?”

Justifying her mother, she said, “Middle-class parents feel that my kid should do well in life; what will happen if it doesn’t work out. So for that, I told my parents that we had a pact that I would go, I would give auditions, and along with that, I will prepare for GMAT. GMAT score is valid for 5 years, so I will give GMAT, and then that score will be there so in case in future I don’t get any films or whatever so I for that five years I can use that score and do MBA or whatever.”

However, Kriti Sanon beautifully made her impact in the industry, and now she is one of the celebrated actresses.

