Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch

Actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan delighted their fans with a fun-filled video on Instagram, where they recreated the popular song “Baaki sab theek” from their upcoming movie ‘Bhediya.’ The duo, who reunited for a shoot, can be seen twinning in white outfits as they groove to the catchy track.

Kriti Sanon drops the hilarity on Instagram

Kriti shared the video on her Instagram, expressing her joy at reuniting with Varun and playfully captioning it with “Wolfing around after ages… Had to ask ‘Baaki Sab Theek’!! Missed you Veedeeee!” The post received an overwhelming response from fans and industry members, with Varun himself commenting, “U too the moon.” The lively interaction between Kriti and Varun has sparked excitement among their followers, eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry in ‘Bhediya.’

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunited on the big screen for the creature-comedy drama ‘Bhediya,’ marking their second collaboration since the 2015 romantic comedy ‘Dilwale.’ The film brought together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who previously delivered the blockbuster hit ‘Stree’ in 2018. Varun recently expressed his excitement for the sequel of ‘Bhediya’, that is set to release in 2025, as said in an article by Zee News, taking to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the event.

Along with the captivating visuals, he made a special announcement, revealing the release year of the highly anticipated film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of ‘Bhediya’ sequel and are thrilled to witness Varun and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry once again.