Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon

Kriti Sanon looks all charming and gorgeous in a sheer white cutout bodycon dress, check out

Kriti Sanon is setting internet ablaze with her stylish look in sheer white cutout bodycon dress. The actress shared some gorgeous fashion photoshoot moments on her Instagram handle, giving us nothing but pure goals. Scroll beneath to check-

Kriti Sanon in a spectacular white cutout gown

In a stunning display of fashion finesse, Kriti made heads turn with her exquisite choice of attire. The monotone outfit she wore was a vision of sophistication and allure, with a plunging neckline and alluring cutouts on the midriff. To add a touch of glamour, Kriti adorned her ensemble with a pair of dazzling earmuffs that complemented her minimalist makeup perfectly.

But that’s not all. The white gown also featured a daring thigh-high slit, which added an extra dose of drama to the already captivating outfit. To top it all off, the floral accents on the gown lent a touch of whimsy to the overall ensemble, making it an unforgettable sight.

This sensational display of fashion acumen is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who was fortunate enough to witness it. Kriti has once again proven why she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of style and fashion.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Kriti Sanon is all set to enthral her fans with an array of exciting projects lined up for release. The ‘Bhediya’ star is set to showcase her acting prowess in a plethora of movies in the coming months, much to the delight of her fans.

Sanon’s fans can expect to see her in ‘The Crew’, which features her alongside the talented Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. This is certainly a casting coup of epic proportions, and audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of this exciting film. Apart from that, she is going to feature in Adipurush.