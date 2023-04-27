ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon

Kriti Sanon looks all charming and gorgeous in a sheer white cutout bodycon dress, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 07:35:28
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon

Kriti Sanon is setting internet ablaze with her stylish look in sheer white cutout bodycon dress. The actress shared some gorgeous fashion photoshoot moments on her Instagram handle, giving us nothing but pure goals. Scroll beneath to check-

Kriti Sanon in a spectacular white cutout gown

In a stunning display of fashion finesse, Kriti made heads turn with her exquisite choice of attire. The monotone outfit she wore was a vision of sophistication and allure, with a plunging neckline and alluring cutouts on the midriff. To add a touch of glamour, Kriti adorned her ensemble with a pair of dazzling earmuffs that complemented her minimalist makeup perfectly.

But that’s not all. The white gown also featured a daring thigh-high slit, which added an extra dose of drama to the already captivating outfit. To top it all off, the floral accents on the gown lent a touch of whimsy to the overall ensemble, making it an unforgettable sight.

This sensational display of fashion acumen is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who was fortunate enough to witness it. Kriti has once again proven why she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of style and fashion.

Here take a look-

Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon 801649

Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon 801650

Work Front

Kriti Sanon is all set to enthral her fans with an array of exciting projects lined up for release. The ‘Bhediya’ star is set to showcase her acting prowess in a plethora of movies in the coming months, much to the delight of her fans.

Sanon’s fans can expect to see her in ‘The Crew’, which features her alongside the talented Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. This is certainly a casting coup of epic proportions, and audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of this exciting film. Apart from that, she is going to feature in Adipurush.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon unleashes inner goofy avatar, adorable video melts internet
Kriti Sanon unleashes inner goofy avatar, adorable video melts internet
Kriti Sanon sneaks in skincare routine amidst hectic schedule, here's how
Kriti Sanon sneaks in skincare routine amidst hectic schedule, here's how
Latest Stories
'Fitness diaries' ft. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna
'Fitness diaries' ft. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna
I see to it that my performance looks as natural as it can in Lag Ja Gale: Gagan Anand
I see to it that my performance looks as natural as it can in Lag Ja Gale: Gagan Anand
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan postpones singing competition’s second round
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan postpones singing competition’s second round
"They think I m some firang," says Tara Sutaria on audience's reaction to her identity
"They think I m some firang," says Tara Sutaria on audience's reaction to her identity
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with terrorists
Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Read Latest News