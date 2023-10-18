Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon's Divine Energy In White Dress With Thigh-high Boots, Checkout Photos

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared new photos from the promotions of her upcoming film Ganpat in a white dress with thigh-high boots. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 20:15:42
credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in glory with her successful stint on-screen. Earlier, she received the Film Fare Best Actress Award for her role play and recently received the prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. On the other hand, the actress is gearing up for another blockbuster, Ganapath. For the promotion in Delhi, she opts for a white dress with matching boots. Let’s check out her divine look.

Decoding Kriti Sanon’s Divine Energy In White Dress

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of herself in a divine avatar as she dressed for the Ganapath promotion in her hometown, Delhi. The diva wore a beautiful white mini dress with a classy sleeveless jacket. The long trail looks stylish.

But wait, that’s not all! Kriti Sanon exudes a sparkling look with the silver necklace. Her messy, short hairstyle adds to her divine-ness. With smokey eye makeup, shiny contoured cheeks and nude lips, she elevates her glam. At the same time, with the thigh-high white boots, she completes her divine energy in the monotone look.

In the series of photos, Kriti Sanon shows her irresistible charm in a white dress. Her fierce expressions and glam is making us sweat.

So, what is your reaction to Kriti’s divine-ness? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

