Kriti Sanon’s gym fashion is all dope, check out

Gym fashion has evolved tremendously over the years, with a focus not only on functionality but also on style and comfort. Today, it’s all about blending fashion and fitness seamlessly. Athleisure wear has become a popular trend, where athletic clothing is designed to be versatile enough for both the gym and everyday wear.

And now Kriti Sanon, who has recently made it to the headlines with her recent production house launch has amused fans with her classy gym fashion outlook. The diva was recently spotted in Mumbai. The actress was seen decked up in stylish gym avatar. She wore a stylish black sleeveless sports bra that she teamed with her gym leggings and carried a water bottle along. The diva looked all dope and cool in the outfit, giving us goals.

We could also spot Kriti Sanon interacting with her fans too in the video. Check it out below-

Check out the viral video:

Reactions

One wrote, “Ladki ko ladki ki ljjat karni chahiye but inki all films flop ho rahe hai phir bhi ye saal me 4-5flims kar rahi hai kaise pata nahi”

Another wrote, “Janti Hai kam to Abhi milega nahin jis tarah ki aadi purush movie Di Hai uske bad abhi isko bhi pata hai ki aage chalna mushkil Hai”

A third user wrote, “She is so fit mannnn”

