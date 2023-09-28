Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Special Someone, Find Out

Kriti Sanon is a well-known name in Bollywood. In the latest Instagram photos, she is wishing her special someone with a heartfelt note. Check it who.

28 Sep,2023
The sensational Kriti Sanon always keeps us hooked with her latest Instagram dump, and today is no exception. She wished her special someone with a heartfelt note in the series of photos on her profile, and we wonder who he is. Let’s find out

Kriti Sanon’s Special Someone

On Wednesday evening, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her special someone. And before you make random assumptions, we would like to clarify that her special someone is her makeup artist, Kavyesh Sharma.

In the series of photos, Kriti Sanon can be seen posing for selfies with her special person. In one of the photos, she also kissed him on his cheeks. And with all the cozy and fun-filled photos, it is clear that the duo share a great bond with each other.

While in the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message for him. Kriti wished smiles for his every special moment. She also thanked him for making her look good with the beautiful makeup. And she is sending happiness and love. She captioned, “Happiiestttt birthday @kavyesharmaofficial !!!
Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day..
Thank you for always making her look more Beautiful with your makeup. …Wish u all the happiness and love..!! @kritisanon.”

It is so good to know that Kriti Sanon values all her team who help her look good and perform better.

What is your take on this heartfelt note? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

