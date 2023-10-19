Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon’s regal Navratri special Bandhej royal blue saree comes in Rs. 48500, check out

Kriti Sanon recently stole the show at a Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad, and it's to reckon that did she look like royalty in her stunning outfit! Dressed to the nines in an Ajrakh bandhej royal blue saree, this Bollywood diva sure knew how to turn heads

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 23:00:36
Credit: Sukriti grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon recently stole the show at a Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad, and it’s to reckon that did she look like royalty in her stunning outfit! Dressed to the nines in an Ajrakh bandhej royal blue saree, this Bollywood diva sure knew how to turn heads. The saree, with its price tag of Rs 48,500, was a masterpiece in itself, made from the elegant Viscose Crepe material. The royal blue hue, accentuated with hints of red and black, was like a symphony of colors celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri.

But Kriti’s regal attire wasn’t the only thing that caught our attention. Her hairstyle was on point, with a chic pulled-back ponytail that added a touch of elegance to her look. Her makeup was equally mesmerizing, featuring sleek eyebrows and dewy nude lips. It was the perfect combination of traditional and contemporary.

Check out photos:

Source: Instagram

To complete her dreamy look, Kriti chose gorgeous oxidized accessories that were fit for a queen. The exquisite jewelry from @apalabysumitofficial, @silverlinejewellery, and @rianajewellery added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. And let’s not forget her bag, a stylish addition from @chandidham.

In her Instagram post, Kriti shared her Navratri look, and we couldn’t agree more with her choice of words: “💫 for Navratri Celebration in Ahmedabad yesterday.” She truly embodied the essence of the festival, combining tradition and style in a way that was simply breathtaking.

Kriti Sanon’s Navratri fashion look was a true showstopper, proving that when it comes to celebrating the festive spirit, you can never go wrong with a touch of regal elegance and a dash of dreamy allure.

Are you in awe of the look? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

