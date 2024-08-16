Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar in one picture: Unintended ‘Dostana 2’ Reunion

Amongst all the many film festivals that take place every year, one that is especially looked forward to when it comes to Indian films is the IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne).

The festival is known to produce some then-highly interesting films to look forward to, where it becomes the breeding ground for one and all to watch and marvel at the new content.

And while it seemed like another day at the just-started Melbourne Film Festival, former critic and current COO at Dharmatic Entertainment, Rajeev Masand casually dropped an image from Day 1 at the film festival.

And while it might seem like a casual photo drop, it turned out to be quite a star-studded one as the image included the likes of Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan. However, what struck the eye immediately is the presence of two formidable actors in the form of Lakshya and Kartik Aaryan. That’s right.

To see Lakshya, Aaryan and Johar in an image together instantly felt like a Dostana 2 reunion – which is crazier because Dostana 2 never even got made but made a huge splash when it was announced back then. Masand captioned the image, ‘Touchdown Melbourne Day 1 IFFM 2024’-

To see all these stars together in an image is indeed a fabulous sight, and here’s hoping that even though Dostana 2 did not work out, hopefully, they will be together in a film soon.