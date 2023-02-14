Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and romantic couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them fell in love with each other for the first time when they worked together in Shershaah and ever since then, their romance and mutual love and affection for each other has only grown and gotten better for real. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are extremely loved by their loyal legion of fans and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end manages to win hearts of everyone with perfection. The two of them are always happy and blessed in each other’s company and well, that’s the sign of a cute and happy couple indeed.

After their grand wedding at Jaisalmer and a special and homely wedding reception at Delhi, the couple hosted a special wedding reception for the entire industry which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Well, this time, we are here to show you all a special viral video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing inside their wedding reception and well, we are loving it. They are seen dancing to the tunes of Burj Khalifa and well, we are truly in love for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and stunning for real, ain't it? Aren't the two of them super cute and couple goals indeed? Brilliant, right folks?