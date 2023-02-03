A trip to the Maldives with her friends and family was on the itinerary for Katrina Kaif’s birthday. Kaif enjoyed a staycation at the exquisite Soneva resort and posted photographs of her romantic getaway on Instagram to share with her girlfriends. Kaif has repeatedly shown her preference for simple, understated basics, whether it be an oversized white shirt worn over a black monokini or a delicate midi dress in a white fabric with cut-out elements.

The loose silhouette of Katrina Kaif’s checkered midi dress had gathers that extended from the hem. In addition to silky spaghetti straps, her bralette included a stylish front knot. It goes without saying that Katrina Kaif’s off-duty girl-next-door style is full of ribbed crew necks, frilly skirts, warm tie-dyes, and a ton of prints, notably checks. Katrina Kaif finished her modest yet stylish OOTD by wearing little makeup and wearing her natural waves loose.

In order to let her hair down and enjoy a swim, Katrina left the internet staring as she entered the azure sea water beside the beach.

While relaxing at the water’s edge, Katrina posted two pictures. The star of Phone Bhoot may be seen wearing a white bikini top in the photos. Katrina didn’t wear any makeup and allowed her hair to hang down before jumping into the sea to take a morning swim in the Maldivian waters. The stunning celebrity seems happy to be relaxing by the shore.

On her Instagram, Katrina Kaif posted a photo of herself and her husband Vicky taking in some stunning scenery in our own state of Rajasthan. The happy couple looked adorable as they basked in the sun and admired the natural beauty of the local flora and fauna.

It couldn’t have been a nicer way to conclude the year for the couple than with Katrina sporting a black and white check shirt with a black degree, Vicky looking dashing as always in beige pants, a black shirt, and an olive green bomber jacket.