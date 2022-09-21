The Naagin actress Mouni Roy has now shared a video from her latest Maldives trip, where we could spot her showing off some sassy dance moves, looking absolutely stunning wearing a grey silk high-thigh slit beach dress.

The actress showed off some beautiful moves as she shared the video on her social media handle, what’s more, the actress could be seen decking it up with sleek straight hairdo, black classy shades and nude makeup look.

The actress could be seen vibing to the song, “Love ain’t nothing”

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she captioned it with saying, “Love ain’t nothing but a monkey on your back 🎶 🎵 🎼#HowMuchNonsenseIsTooMuchNonsense 😋”