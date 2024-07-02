Lovebirds spotted: Anirban-Madhurima soaring high

There was a buzz in Tolipara about Anirban-Madhurima’s divorce. However, the star couple was tight-lipped about this. Anirban always wanted to keep personal matters on a personal level. Even if there are problems, he wants to solve them themselves. On the other hand, Madhurima dismissed the divorce news as rumors.

Anirban-Madhurima is walking on the path of starting everything anew after solving the problems between themselves. The couple spotted together at the airport on Monday. On this day, Anirban left the country with his wife Madhurima. But where did you go?

It’s been confirmed that Anirban is en route to Chicago to participate in the North America Bengali Conference (NABC). What’s more, his wife Madhurima is by his side, further solidifying their relationship. The couple was spotted at the airport, both donning black t-shirts, a subtle yet significant display of their togetherness.

On the same day, director Arindam Sil and several others from Tolipara also departed for Chicago to attend the North America Bengali Conference (NABC). Anirban and Madhurima, along with the rest, are set to contribute to this cultural event, a clear indication of their shared interests and commitment.

Incidentally, Anirban Bhattacharya and Madhurima Goswami married in 2020 after being in a relationship for about 10 years. In 2023, just before Puja, the news of their separation buzzed up. The actor said to the news channel, ” I don’t want to say anything about it. It is a matter of a person associated with me. From the bottom of my heart, I hope it doesn’t happen. I can solve that by myself. Maybe I won’t behave rudely with anyone. But I will try to minimise the pain and discomfort of those whose names are involved ” .

On the other hand, Madhurima said, “ These are still being discussed! I am laughing even thinking about it. Divorce is not happening at all. But I didn’t like the question. I am clarifying that it is a rumor. “