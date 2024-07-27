Rahool Mukherjee’s Ban Lifted: Director’s Guild Intervenes in Puja Film Controversy

Rahool Mukherjee‘s Puja film has been the center of controversy surrounding a ban imposed by the Federation of Cine Technician Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI). However, in a recent development, the Director’s Guild intervened, lifting the ban and paving the way for Mukherjee’s return to the project.

The controversy began when the FCTWEI banned Mukherjee, citing reasons for uncertainty about the film’s release during Puja. However, the Director’s Guild opposed the ban, stating that Mukherjee could work as an independent director. Several directors, including Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and Raj Chakraborty, supported Mukherjee, emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom.

After a meeting on Thursday, the Guild issued a statement announcing the lifting of the ban. The decision was based on new information and evidence that cleared some fog surrounding the issue. The Guild acknowledged that producers from other countries have their working methods and that they cannot dictate how they work.

With the ban lifted, it is likely that Mukherjee will resume directing the film, which is set to begin shooting on July 27 under the banner of SVF. The film features Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya in key roles. Although the SVF has not made an official statement regarding Mukherjee’s return, the Guild’s intervention paved the way for his return.

The lifting of the ban is a significant development in the controversy surrounding Rahool Mukherjee’s Puja film. The Director’s Guild has taken a stand for artistic freedom, emphasizing allowing artists to work independently. This decision is expected to impact the film’s production positively, and fans eagerly await the outcome.

The controversy surrounding Mukherjee’s ban had raised questions about the film’s release during Puja. However, with the ban lifted, the film will likely meet its scheduled release date. The Guild’s intervention has resolved the project’s uncertainty, and the team can now focus on completing the film.

In conclusion, Rahool Mukherjee’s ban being lifted significantly develops the controversy surrounding his Puja film. The Director’s Guild has taken a stand for artistic freedom, paving the way for Mukherjee’s return to the project. With the shooting set to begin soon, fans eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated film.