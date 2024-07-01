Once again in Anirban Bhattacharya’s voice, ‘ Tomar Amar Golpo ‘

Anirban Bhattacharya has received immense love and appreciation as an Actor, Singer, and director. But this time, he is in a completely new role. Anirban Bhattacharya is the presenter of director Abhinandan Banerjee’s film, Manikbabu Megh. The director-actor has also recently released a new song to promote this film.

‘Manikbabur Megh’ has already been screened at 38 film festivals. It received 14 awards and nominations and premiered on five continents. This time, Anirban Bhattacharya’s name is associated with this film. The film is very close to his heart, so he decided to release a song to promote it in Bengal.

‘ Tomar Amar Golpo ‘, Anirban has sung this song himself. He Recorded this song in a studio in Mumbai. This song will appear on the screen at the very end of the film, black and white. Recently, Anirban sang this song live at a promotional event of the film. The audience is waiting to be enchanted once again by the magic of his music. We are looking forward to seeing a different story, ‘ Manikbabu Megh’ .

Talking about his other works, Anirban’s new movie ‘Athai’ has just released. Directed by Arna Mukherjee, this film featured Anirban, Arna and Sohini Sarkar. Also, Anirban Bhattacharya was supposed to be in Sreejit’s new film ‘Sotti Bole Sotti kichu Nei’. But the casting of this film has been finalized with Parambrata Chatterjee and shooting is done.