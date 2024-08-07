Rahool Mukherjee Returns to Work After Overcoming Ban, Set to Direct SVF’s Puja Film

Rahool Mukherjee, a renowned director, has finally returned to work after a tumultuous period. On August 5, the Federation announced its decision to lift the 3-month ban imposed on him. With the ban no longer valid, Rahul resumed work on Tuesday, August 6, as the director of SVF’s puja film.

In an interview with Anandabazar, Rahul expressed his happiness and gratitude towards those who stood by him during the challenging times. He acknowledged the misunderstanding that led to the ban and thanked Swarup Biswas for giving him another chance. Rahool emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, “There can be no film without a technician.” His words resonated with the audience, who felt a sense of empathy and support for the director.

Rahool’s return to work was met with a positive response from the technicians, who arrived on set on time. Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar, Surjit Banerjee, and cinematographer Soumik Halder were present during the first day of shooting, reflecting the industry’s optimism and hope for the director’s future projects. The film’s shooting is scheduled to continue on August 14, marking a promising start to Rahool’s return.

Rahool’s ban was imposed without informing the Federation due to his involvement in a Bangladeshi OTT series, Lahu. However, with the issues resolved, Rahul is now focused on directing SVF’s puja film. His return to work marks a new beginning, and fans can expect exciting projects from him.

Rahool’s experience has taught him the value of teamwork and communication. He is now more determined than ever to create exceptional content, and his return to work is a testament to his dedication to the craft. With SVF’s puja film, Rahool aims to deliver a memorable performance, and audiences can look forward to an entertaining and engaging cinematic experience.