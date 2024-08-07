Puja Film Frenzy: Prosenjit, Anirban, Abir, and Paran Banerjee Lead the Charge

The Puja film list is growing, with additions like Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Tekka,’ Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s ‘Bahurupi,’ and Rahool Mukherjee’s untitled film. Camelia Productions’ ‘Paran Jaha Chay,’ directed by Pavel.

Producer Rupa Dutta is unfazed by the increasing number of Puja films, citing Camellia’s diverse offerings and loyal audience. “We have presented various genres in previous Puja films, and our audience is used to it,” she said. The production company has four films for release between August and October, including ‘Megh Bari,’ ‘Kirtan 2’, ‘Iskaboner Bibi,’ and ‘Pran Jaha Chay.’

In a recent interview, veteran actor Paran Banerjee expressed his indifference to the Puja release, emphasizing the need for audiences to fill theaters and watch films. “I never bothered about this. Now, there is no age of separate joy or excitement,” he said. According to him, the audience should again fill the theaters and watch films, including Puja releases of various taste films. Only then will the Bengali entertainment world regain its lost tradition.

The star-studded cast of ‘Paran Jaha Chay’ includes Anirban Chakraborty, Arunima Ghosh, and Anindya Sengupta, with Indranil Sengupta also on board. The film’s story revolves around two leaders of an organization, fulfilling the legacy left by their parents. Anindya Sengupta will manage the actress despite working with Anirban and playing the role of a police officer who meets the actress in the organization.

With little shooting left, the film is expected to be completed soon. Dubbing will start after that. The addition of ‘Paran Jaha Chay’ to the Puja film list has generated excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release.