Sushi, Cinema, & Speculations: What’s Brewing Between Srijit Mukherji and Sushmita Chatterjee?

Tollywood is buzzing with speculation about director Srijit Mukherji’s growing closeness with actress Sushmita Chatterjee. Though neither has made any official statement about their relationship status, the silence has only added to the intrigue.

Srijit Mukherji and Sushmita Chatterjee recently collaborated on his upcoming film Laho Gouranger Naam Re. During the shoot in Puri, the two reportedly spent a lot of time together, sparking whispers of a bond that goes beyond professional camaraderie. The gossip intensified after Sushmita shared a beachside photo featuring herself and Srijit in a seemingly intimate pose. The post quickly drew attention and speculation from fans and industry insiders alike.

Further fuelling the rumours was their appearance at the premiere of Dear Maa, where they arrived hand-in-hand and stayed close throughout the evening. Eyewitnesses described them as extremely comfortable in each other’s company, with Srijit seeming particularly attentive to Sushmita.

When asked about their relationship, Srijit responded with a smile, turning the question to Sushmita. Laughing, she replied, “What can I say? We’re very close friends. We`ve become quite close in a short span of time. I don’t want to respond to what people are saying or writing.”

Srijit dismissed any suggestion of being a mentor to her, instead describing their relationship as one based on shared interests. “Mentor is a very high-end word. We share songs we like, go out to eat, and talk about films. She makes me eat sushi; I get her to try Chinese food.” he said.

Sushmita added, “People gossip unnecessarily. But I don’t understand why I should hide a friendship that enriches my life. If we had something to hide, would we show up at premieres together? Be out in public like this?”

Whether it’s friendship or the start of something deeper, Srijit and Sushmita’s growing bond is hard to ignore. While they may choose to keep their personal lives private, their visible closeness continues to speak volumes. Until they offer clarity, the speculation is likely to continue—and so will the public interest.