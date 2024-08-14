Monami Ghosh Opens Up About Her Experience Working on Mrinal Sen Biopic ‘Padatik’

The upcoming biopic ‘Padatik,’ directed by Srijit Mukherji, is a tribute to the life and work of renowned filmmaker Mrinal Sen. The movie features Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen and Monami Ghosh as his wife, Geeta Sen. In a recent interview, Monami Ghosh shared her experience of working on the film and playing the role of Geeta Sen.

Monami Ghosh revealed that she prepared for the role by watching Mrinal Sen’s films and interviews and gaining information from others. She praised Chanchal Chowdhury, saying he was always in character and helped her with the script. The actress also shared her experience working with director Srijit Mukherji, describing him as strict but appreciative of good work.

“Srijita da is very strict,” Monami said. “Whatever he wants will be on the floor. I said that I knew the story of his grumbling on the floor. Monami also shared a memorable moment from the first day of shooting, where Srijit Mukherji praised her performance after just a few shots. “The first day was the shooting of a scene in the hospital. After a few shots, Srijitada himself said that if everything goes well, what else will he do. This is a great achievement for me.” This unique experience on the first day of shooting added a thrill and excitement to the entire process.

The movie ‘Padatik’ depicts Geeta Sen’s life from childhood to old age, and Monami Ghosh had to undergo a significant transformation for the role, including prosthetic makeup. This is Srijit Mukherji’s first collaboration with Chanchal Chowdhury and Manami Ghosh, who also acted as a pair for the first time in this movie. Their dedication and hard work in bringing this story to life is truly commendable.

The film focuses on Mrinal Sen’s personal and directorial life, covering his Calcutta Trilogy, which was made between 1969 and 1973. Manami Ghosh’s performance as Geeta Sen is highly anticipated, and the movie is expected to be a fitting tribute to Mrinal Sen’s legacy.

‘Padatik’ is set to release on August 15, and the trailer has already sparked a wave of anticipation among fans. With its talented cast and crew, the movie promises to be a memorable experience for audiences, leaving them eagerly waiting for the release.