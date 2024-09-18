Sara Sengupta Bags Major Ad Deal Ahead of Durga Puja, Srijit Mukherji On Board

In a significant development, Sara Sengupta, the talented daughter of Nilanjana and Jishu Sengupta, has landed a major advertisement deal with a well-known brand just in time for the upcoming Durga Puja season. Moreover, acclaimed director Srijit Mukherji is reportedly associated with the project.

Sara, who recently turned 18, has already made a mark in the Bengali film industry with her impressive performance in Srijit Mukherji’s “Uma.” The film, which saw Jishu Sengupta play Sara’s father, received critical acclaim and cemented Sara’s position as a rising star.

According to sources, Nilanjana Sengupta received the advertisement proposal and felt that Srijit Mukherji’s involvement would seal Sara’s debut in the advertising world.

Srijit Mukherji’s connection with the Sengupta family runs deep, having worked with Jishu on several projects and launching Sara’s film career with “Uma.” The director’s presence on this project is seen as a vote of confidence for Sara.

The advertisement’s shooting is underway, with Nilanjana sharing glimpses of the set on her Instagram. While the brand authorities and Srijit Mukherji remain tight-lipped about the project, sources confirm that Sara’s debut advertisement will be released during the Durga Puja season.

Sara’s foray into modeling has been making waves, with her recent photoshoot at home generating immense interest. Fans eagerly await her next move, and this advertisement deal is a significant step forward.

As Sara’s career continues to blossom, it’s clear that this talented young actress is here to stay.