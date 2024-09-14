‘Tekka’ Teaser: Dev-Rukmini-Swastika Promises A Haunting Tale of Social Injustice

Srijit Mukherji’s highly anticipated film, ‘Tekka,’ has unveiled its captivating teaser, showcasing Dev’s remarkable transformation into a determined and vengeful commoner. Joining forces with Rukmini Maitra as Maya and Swastika Mukherjee as Ira, Dev takes on the role of Iklakh, a house attendant driven by a quest for revenge.

The teaser commences with Dev’s poignant monologue, “The biggest obstacle in the world is to be poor. You walk around like a ghost in society, but no one looks for you.” This powerful statement sets the tone for the film’s thought-provoking narrative.

As the story unfolds, Dev’s character kidnaps a young girl from school, sparking a frantic search by Rukmini Maitra’s police officer. Swastika Mukherjee’s emotional character, reportedly a journalist, adds depth to the plot.

The teaser expertly weaves together the trio’s performances, hinting at a thrilling ride filled with twists and turns. Srijit Mukherji’s masterful direction promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With ‘Tekka,’ Srijit Mukherji appears to deliver a gripping commentary on societal inequalities and the commoner’s struggles. Dev’s bold experimentation with his roles continues, solidifying his position as a versatile actor.

8th October – As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this electrifying thriller. Will ‘Tekka’ live up to its promising teaser, or will it surprise audiences with unexpected twists?