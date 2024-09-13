Srijit Mukherji’s Tekka: Anupam Roy, Ranajoy Bhattacharjee Collaborate for the First Time

Srijit Mukherji’s highly anticipated film Tekka is gearing up for its Puja release on October 8. As the excitement builds, the director has shared a significant update on the film’s music. The first-time collaboration between Anupam Roy and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee on the film’s soundtrack is a unique and intriguing aspect of the project.

Anupam Roy, a long-time collaborator with Srijit Mukherji, has been an integral part of his films since Autograph. Their partnership has not only yielded iconic songs and memorable soundtracks but also a sense of nostalgia for the audience. Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, a rising star in the music industry, brings his unique perspective to the table.

Srijit Mukherji took to social media to share a photo with Anupam Roy and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, expressing his excitement about their collaboration. This unexpected pairing, which has sparked curiosity among music enthusiasts and fans, is a delightful surprise in the music world.

Tekka’s cast, including Dev, Swastika Mukherjee, and Rukmini Maitra, has already generated buzz. The film’s poster, featuring Dev interacting with the lead characters, has piqued interest. With the teaser releasing on September 13, anticipation is building.

Swastika Mukherjee will play a journalist, while Rukmini Maitra will play a police officer. Anirban Chakraborty and others will appear in supporting roles. As the music world awaits the magic of Anupam Roy and Raanjoy Bhattacharjee, Tekka promises to be a cinematic treat this Puja season.