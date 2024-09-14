Gaurab Roy Chowdhury’s Priceless Performance as Uttam Kumar in Padatik

In a surprising revelation, Gaurab Roy Chowdhury, the talented actor from the serial ‘Puber Moyna,’ has confessed to playing the iconic role of Uttam Kumar in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Padatik’ without accepting any payment. This remarkable gesture stems from Gaurab’s deep admiration for the legendary actor and desire to bring Bengali emotion to the screen.

Gaurab’s transformation into Uttam Kumar has stunned netizens, with many expressing their astonishment on social media. The actor’s uncanny resemblance to the legendary actor achieved through the expertise of makeup artist Somnath Kundu, has garnered widespread acclaim.

In an exclusive conversation, Gaurab shared his experience portraying Uttam Kumar, revealing that he drew inspiration from his childhood memories of watching the actor’s films with his grandmother. He expressed his gratitude to Srijit Mukherji for allowing him to fulfill his dream.

Gaurab’s humility shines through as he credits Somnath Kundu for his impressive makeover, which took only half an hour to complete. The actor’s own preparation involved embracing two distinct looks: one featuring a dhoti shirt and the other inspired by Satyajit Ray’s film Nayak.

When questioned about his experience working alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, who plays Mrinal Sen, Gaurab chuckled, “It felt effortless, as if I was Uttam Kumar myself.” Asked if he wished for a real-life Suchitra Sen or Srima Bhattacharya as his co-star, Gaurab playfully dodged the question, citing his shot was ready.

As ‘Padatik’ continues to generate buzz, Gaurab Roy Chowdhury’s remarkable performance and selfless dedication have cemented his place in audiences’ hearts.